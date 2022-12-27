Obituary – Morris Henophy

Passed away peacefully at the Extendicare Medex Nursing Home in Ottawa on Monday, December 26, 2022, Morris Henophy of Winchester, formerly of Brinston, age 88. Loving husband of Ethel Henophy (nee Holliday). He was predeceased by his parents William and Bessie Henophy (nee Crowder), his sisters Marilyn Ault and Patsy Strader (Glen) and his brothers Gerald Henophy (Lorraine Breau) and Carl Henophy (Dot). He is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great-nieces and great, great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, December 29th from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

