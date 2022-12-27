Obituary – Basil Serviss

Passed away peacefully at the Woodand Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Basil Serviss, formerly of Iroquois, age 77. Dear brother of Marie Montgomery of Iroquois, Arnold Serviss (Doris) of Morrisburg, Floyd Serviss (Florence) of Kensington, P.E.I., Jean Tupper (Roger) of Morrisburg and Carl Serviss (Judy) of Ingersoll. He was predeceased by his parents Morris and Luella Serviss (nee Billings), his brothers Francis and Delbert Serviss, his sisters-in-law Pauline Serviss and Betty Serviss and his brother-in-law Carl Montgomery. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

