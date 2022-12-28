This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 28, 2022

December 28, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Winter wallops region;
  • Four year roads plan approved;
  • Current council planning to revisit the 2007 water plant loan bylaw;
  • South Dundas fire services undergo workplace review;
  • School communities celebrated the season in advance of early Christmas Break;
  • SDG Counties limits non-union salary increase;
  • Editorial – Look forward to pay water costs;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes 2023 with exciting Intimate Acoustics line up;
  • Morrisburg Jr. Lions look forward to 2023;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

From everyone at The Leader, we wish you health, happiness, and success in 2023. Happy New Year!

