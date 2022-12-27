Obituary – Joan Brunt

Passed away peacefully at the Maxville Manor Nursing Home in Maxville on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Joan Brunt (nee Duvall) of Morrisburg, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Loyal Brunt. Loving mother of Paul Brunt of Long Sault, Mark Brunt of Morrisburg, Marianne Brunt of Morrisburg and Perry Brunt (Shelley Worsley) of Manotick. Joan will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Keilah, Ethan, Johnathan and Ava. She was predeceased by her parents William and Almira Duvall (nee Scully). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg on Saturday, December 31st at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

