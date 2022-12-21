This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Permanent mental health money sought;
  • Increase planned for Williamsburg;
  • 5.2 per cent raise on tap for South Dundas municipal staff;
  • OCIF program funding decrease;
  • South Dundas Christmas Exchange helps nearly 500 people;
  • Angel Tree well supported in South Dundas;
  • Merry Medley presented by Community Living;
  • Trains and Christmas – a perfect pairing;
  • Morrisburg Jr. Lions double Eagles 8-4;
  • These stories and much more, and our annual holiday section filled with season’s greetings, recipes, school artwork and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

From everyone at The Leader, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to one and all.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.