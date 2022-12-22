South Grenville Rangers retake first place

CARDINAL – The South Grenville Rangers continue to battle their North Dundas rivals, the Rockets, for the top spot in the NCJHL standings. A pair of wins by the Rangers, and a mixed weekend for the Rockets put South Grenville back on top before the Christmas holiday break.

The Rangers hosted the Metcalfe Jets December 17, which provided a bit of a scare for the Rangers.

South Grenville opened a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ethan Wooller and Nicholas McFarlane (shorthanded) scored for the Rangers.

South Grenville continued to struggle offensively in the second period, a regular occurrence recently on home ice. Metcalfe capitalized, tying the game up 2-2.

Owen Webster’s power play goal for the Rangers late in the third period was ultimately the game winner as South Grenville edged out Metcalfe 3-2.

On the road December 18, the Rangers played a more commanding game in St. Isidore, defeating the Eagles 6-2.

The teams traded a goal each in the first period before the Rangers took charge early in the second period. Two goals in that period, and three more in the third set South Grenville up for the 6-2 win.

Noah Penney scored twice, Cole Jelly, Connor Van Luit, Jacob McGonegal, and McFarlane each scored once for the Rangers. South Grenville were three-for-five on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.

The double wins move the Rangers back into first place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings as the 2022 calendar year ends. The team has a record of 17 wins, three losses and one tie for 35 points. South Grenville and North Dundas are tied in points, but the Rangers’ win percentage is .833 while the Rockets’ is .761. South Grenville has two games in hand.

The Rangers resume play January 7, 2023 at home against the Clarence Castors.

