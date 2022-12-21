Obituary – Stephen Veley

Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side on Friday, December 16, 2022, Stephen Veley of Ingleside, age 62. Beloved husband of Darline Veley (nee Pyke). Dear brother of Charles (Tracy), Wanda, Fern and Cheryl. Dear stepfather of Randy Mathieu. Stephen will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jordan Lee (J.P.), Cole James and his great-granddaughter Nora Lee. Dear brother-in-law of Charline Hummel (late Bert), Carline Belanger (late Gerry) and Patty Coville (Elmer). He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Allen and Beverley Veley.

Steve worked as both an auto body painter and custodian for many years. He loved family gatherings, playing baseball, snowmobiling, bowling and playing video games with his grandsons.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Cornwall Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



