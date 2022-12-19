Alight at Night celebrates 22nd season

MORRISBURG – Upper Canada Village’s Alight at Night event opened with much fanfare on December 1, celebrating its 22nd year for the popular Eastern Ontario attraction.

Over one million LED lights adorn the 1860s historic village and offers activities fro all ages.

Until December 23, visitors can interact with the Victorian Santa Claus. Visitors to the attraction can decorate ornaments at Storybook Nook, and sing carols at the church.

The event is on until January 7, 2023. Tickets are available at the UCV website and must be pre-purchased before attending.

Below is a photo gallery from photojournalist Phillip Blancher’s recent visit to Alight at Night.

