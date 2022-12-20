Obituary – Colleen Carr, nee Fawcett

Peacefully at Woodland Villa on Friday, December 16. Survived by daughters Janet McKay of Orangeville, Linda Brown (Rick) of Morrisburg and granddaughters Tracy Mabo (Morrisburg) Sonja Keeler (Ottawa) and great grand daughter Aaron Mabo (Brockville). Predeceased by husband John Carr, daughter Debby Carr, sisters Shirley Kirkby-Carnegie, Patricia Ault and brother Harry Fawcett.

Colleen spent her early days along the Seaway and moved to Ottawa in 1950 where she and John started their printing business “Westboro Printers”. John and Colleen returned to Iroquois in their retirement and spent much of their free time traveling across the US in their Cessna 195.

Unknown to many, Colleen attained her private pilots license and was a gifted artisan who won several awards for her applique quilts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, or the Humane Society of Eastern Ontario.

