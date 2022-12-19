Obituary – Ronnie Mason

Suddenly on Friday, December 16, 2022, Ronnie Mason of Ottawa, age 65. Loving father of Amanda Mason (Rick Ayotte) of Williamsburg. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Hailey and Tre. Dear brother of Larry Mason (Barbara) of Florida, Alton Mason of Tennessee, Elmer Mason of Maryland, Betty Unger (Garry) of Florida, Jerry Mason (Fran) of Maryland, Jean Dix (Ron) of North Carolina, Mildred Mason and Berniece Mason. He will be fondly remembered by his companion Christine Barbarie and her three children Zachery, Kaylee and Elliott as well as 17 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alton and Dorothy Mason and his sister Barbara Ann Mason.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

