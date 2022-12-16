Obituary – Brent Arthur McDermott

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Brent McDermott of Brinston, age 39. Much loved son of Dean and Patty McDermott (nee Beaudoin) of Brinston. Maternal grandson of Marion Morris (Joe) of Chesterville. Paternal grandson of Cecil and Carole McDermott of Brinston. Dear brother of Barry McDermott (Kayla) of Iroquois. Dear uncle of James, Kendra and Rachel. Dear nephew of Debbie Strader (Bev) of Hulbert, Jimmy Beaudoin of Cornwall, Bonnie Beaudoin (Peter Shirreffs) of Ottawa, Carl Beaudoin (Angie) of Cornwall, Dale McDermott (Karen) of Brinston and Diane Johnston of New Liskeard. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Arthur Beaudoin. He is also survived by several cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday, December 21st from 9:30 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

