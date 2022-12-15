Iroquois Legion steps up for local charities

IROQUOIS – Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 in Iroquois were enjoying the festive season of giving in a big way December 9. The Legion and Legion’s Ladies’ Auxillary donated $39,000 – proceeds from its Catch the Ace and Nevada Ticket sales – to six local groups serving the area.

“It’s great when we can give this money and see it work in the community,” said Sheila Holmes with the Iroquois Legion.

Legion President Darlene Riddell said it was important to support community organizations.

“It’s what we do, it’s why we fund raise,” she said adding this is the eighth time the Legion branch has given a group of large donations together.

Carefor Hospice in Cornwall and the Dundas County Hospice in Williamsburg each received $15,000 from the Legion.

“We totally appreciate this. It’s been a lean year this year,” said Sandy Collette with Carefor Cornwall.

“Sixty per cent of our funding comes from the provincial government leaving us to raise the other 40. This year, that is $600,000.”

Collette explained that donations to the hospice, which provides its services at no charge and without doctor referral, are down this year due to economic factors.

“This will really help out a lot,” she said.

Arnold Scheeder, board chair of the DCH echoed Collette saying that fundraising is always a concern. Previously this year, that hospice was seeking funding to replace its backup generator.

“We didn’t expect this at all, but it will be put to good use,” he told the Legion members. “This will pay for the generator, and then some.”

Scheeder said that the financial support helps the DCA keep its services free for anyone, including its vast community equipment lending library.

Community Food Share received a $5,000 donation. CFS Board Member Janeen Wagemans said the donation will go far to helping with food purchases at the food bank.

Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers also received a $1,000 donation.

The South Dundas Christmas Exchange received a donation of $2,500 from the Ladies Auxiliary. President Bonnie McNairn said the donation was generous.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “There is so much support within the community for the Exchange.

The Ladies’ Axillary also donated $500 to George Davies in support of the 2023 edition of the Morrisburg Santa Parade.

Holmes explained that 98 per cent of the money raised through its Catch the Ace program goes back into the community. “It makes the work involved with it worthwhile.”

