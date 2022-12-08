Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: Classic story on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – It is one of the best known of all Christmas stories, featuring several of the best loved characters in literature. Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Mr. & Mrs. Fezziwig, the three Ghosts, Jacob Marley, and, of course, Tiny Tim, have become part of the magic of Christmas ever since Charles Dickens first penned his Victorian story.

Opening December 7, running to December 18, Upper Canada Playhouse is bringing this classic story to the stage in an original production, filled with delightful music and all the warmth of Christmas.

‘A Christmas Carol’ has a wonderful cast, an innovative stage design (specially adapted for this production) and shares all the fun and the joy of this special season of the year.

Director Donnie Bowes has assembled 11 outstanding performers for ‘A Christmas Carol’. Making his debut in the role of the curmudgeon, Scrooge, is Jamie Williams, well-known to audiences for his many previous shows at the theatre. Joining him are Jeff Mulrooney as Bob Cratchit, with Melissa Morris as Mrs. C: Alison McKay, Jess Vandenberg, Chris George, Adam Sanders, Robert Clarke and fiddler Quinn Dooley round out the adult cast.

Alternating in the role of Tiny Tim are two young newcomers. Jacob Tripp is a local boy. Dan Marchenko and his mother and brother live in Kemptville, where they found refuge after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. “We left the Ukraine due to the war,” explained Dan’s mother, Anna. “I didn’t want my children to know what the war is. We lived in Kyiv there. The Canadian government gave Ukrainians a great opportunity to build a new life here. Dan likes to be an actor. That’s why he is really happy to play at the Playhouse.”

The Playhouse welcomes Dan and all the wonderful artists who are taking to the stage to tell the age-old story of ‘The Christmas Carol.’ Contact the Playhouse for times, dates and tickets.

