Obituary – Phyllis Murphy

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, December 12, 2022, Phyllis Murphy (nee Heyman) of Dixons Corners, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Allan Murphy. Loving mother of James Allan Murphy (Gloria) of Glen Stewart. Phyllis is survived by her sisters Sheila Potvin of Red Deer and Kelly Cattelier of Chesterville and her brother Donnie MacLeod of Iroquois. Sister-in-law of Garry Murphy (Della) of Iroquois, Gale Reynolds (Doug) of Iroquois, Wilda Vandemheen (Adrian) of Dixons Corners, Nancy Croteau (Guy) of Iroquois and Aden Murphy (Linda) of Williamsburg. Phyllis will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Mary Murphy, Anthony Shearer and Thomas Shearer and her great-grandchildren Remington, Abigail, Gauge, Timothy, Brylen, Ricky and Braxton. She was predeceased by her parents Roxy Thompson and Albert Hilliker and Donald and Alice Heyman, her sister Gail Moulton and her brother Jack Heyman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will he held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston on Monday, December 12th at 11 a.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

