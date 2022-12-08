Morrsburg Jr. Lions overrun by Castors at home

December 8, 2022 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sports
Castors bite back after early Lions’ lead – An early start by the Lions’ top goal scorers had Morrisburg in the driver’s seat of their game against the Clarence Castors December 3. A turnaround by the visitors late in the first period saw the Jr. Lions’ lead dissolve by the halfway point of the game, eventually resulting in an 8-4 loss. Pictured above, Connor Manderson (#28, right) fires in a second rebound attempt on Castors’ goalie Shane Morris late in the first period. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. Lions took an early 3-0 lead against last season’s league champions but were overrun in the second period, losing 8-4.

Connor Manderson’s goal one minute into the game for the Lions put the visiting Clarence Castors on the defensive. A pair of goals by Keon Troccolli-Roik three and five minutes into the game saw the Lions’ lead extended to 3-0.

A rare first period timeout by Castors’ coach Tim Kosch broke the Lions momentum and gave the visitors a chance to regroup. By the end of the period, the Castors had pulled two goals back but Morrisburg still held the lead 3-2.

Five minutes into the second period, Clarence tied the game, and less than a minute later overtook the home side. Within another two minutes, the Lions trailed the Castors 6-3. Hudson Fetterly finished off the Lions’ scoring efforts halfway through the second period, earning his first career NCJHL goal.

Morrisburg entered the third period down by two goals, and the Castors added a pair of goals for extra insurance. Castors won 8-4.

The Lions’ have two games on the road this week. December 9 will see the ninth place Morrisburg side travel to Gatineau to take on the Hull-Volant.

A rematch between the Lions and Castors will take place two days later on neutral ground as the teams play in a late game in Westport. That village will host all 10 National Capital Junior Hockey League teams in a December Showcase. Puck drop in Westport between the Lions and Castors is 8:30 p.m.

