Obituary – Ronald James

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Ronald James of Hulbert, age 78. Beloved husband of the late Violet James (nee McDonald). He is survived by his children Joe James (Sharon) of Cardinal, Jeff James of Arthur, Rhonda James-Keeler of Smiths Falls, his stepchildren Michael, Donald and Russell Broadbent, his grandchildren Brady, Andrew, Taylor, Stephen (Leslie) and his great-grandchildren Hunter and Maddie. Dear friend of Joe and Rhonda Froats of Hulbert. He was predeceased by his parents Howard and Irene James (nee Rodford), his sister Lila Black and his brother Lee “Eddie” James. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

