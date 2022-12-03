Obituary – Theodore “Ted” Olsen

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Ted Olsen of Riverside Heights, age 55. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Ellen Olsen (nee Lovell). Survived by his sister Shirley Hill (Allan), his brother Barry (Daphne) and his brother Brian. He is also survived by his niece, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, his oldest friend Erica, friends and acquaintances along with his dog Bailey.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, December 17th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

