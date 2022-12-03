Obituary – Beverley Bronsdon

February 13, 1938 - December 1, 2022

December 3, 2022 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital in Ottawa on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Beverley Bronsdon of Winchester, age 84. Loving mother of Trevor Mead (Brenda) of Smiths Falls, Lee-Ona Ring (Tim) of Carignan, Jackie St. Louis (Campbell McIntosh) of Winchester and Robert St. Louis of Prescott. Bev is survived by her grandchildren Joey, Cody, Casey, Lori, Tracy, Kelly, Brandon, Ginny, Michael, Mack, Alacia, Abbygail, Raeann, Sailor and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Frances Bronsdon (nee Gregory) and her daughter Lori Mead.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.