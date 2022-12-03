Obituary – Beverley Bronsdon

Passed away peacefully at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital in Ottawa on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Beverley Bronsdon of Winchester, age 84. Loving mother of Trevor Mead (Brenda) of Smiths Falls, Lee-Ona Ring (Tim) of Carignan, Jackie St. Louis (Campbell McIntosh) of Winchester and Robert St. Louis of Prescott. Bev is survived by her grandchildren Joey, Cody, Casey, Lori, Tracy, Kelly, Brandon, Ginny, Michael, Mack, Alacia, Abbygail, Raeann, Sailor and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Frances Bronsdon (nee Gregory) and her daughter Lori Mead.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

