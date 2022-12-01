Obituary – Perry Stacey

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Perry Stacey of Iroquois, age 83. Loving husband of Anna Stacey (nee Beckstead). He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Marguerite Stacey (nee Marcellus). Perry will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, former students and his many friends throughout the area.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, December 2nd at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Iroquois Point Cemetery or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



