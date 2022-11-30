This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 30, 2022

November 30, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Family dismissed from Habitat for Humanity home;
  • Years of water rate increases set in motion;
  • Team South Dundas contemplates council committee mergers;
  • Eastern Ontario hospitals in line for surgical wait list HUB;
  • Despite missing signature, South Dundas shares Bill 23 concerns;
  • Editorial – Legislation bad for municipal progress;
  • On ice struggles continue for Jr. Lions;
  • Pair of wins move Rangers back to third;
  • Foster’s The Christmas Tree – Pure Holiday Joy;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Please note, the Williamsburg Meat Market advertisement on Page 12 contained an error. The weekend specials are for Friday December 2 and Saturday December 3.

