Obituary – Bert Hummel

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Sunday, November 27, 2022, Bert Hummel of Morrisburg, age 81. Bert was a faithful husband of Charline Hummel (nee Pyke) for 56 years. Loving father of Joe Hummel (Laura), Dwayne Hummel (Nicole), Bill Hummel (Amanda) and Jamie Hummel. Proud Grandpa of Matt (Jenn), Chelsea, Tanner (Jenna), Logan (Rachel), Trystyn, Cassie (Dylan), Maddison, Dawson (Mia) and Peyton. Great-Grandpa of Finnley, Maeve, Maverick, Dean and Samantha. Dear brother of Phyllis Fawcett (Art) of Iroquois and George Hummel of Cardinal. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn Hummel of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Mary Hummel (nee Kelly), his sisters Eunice Wicks and Frances Rathwell and his grandsons Joshua, Ty and Porter. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, December 3rd from noon until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Memorial donations to CHEO or the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

