Obituary – Lillian “Ann” McDonald

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Ann McDonald (nee Smail) of Iroquois at the age of 79. Wife of the late Wally McDonald. Mother of Karri McDonald. Sister of Ron (Barbara) Smail and Bert (Anna) Smail, all of Brinston. Predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Charlaine Smail. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Winchester Hospital Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

