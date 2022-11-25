Obituary – Bert Casselman

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Bert Casselman of Williamsburg, age 78. Beloved husband of the late Susan Casselman (nee Pharaoh). Loving father of Kevin of Williamsburg, Chris (Denise) of Williamsburg, Karen Ruest (Wayne) of Alexandria and the late Korey (Brenda) of Williamsburg. Bert will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hailey, Jamie, Kayla, Taylor, Brodey, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Allison, Derek, Blair and his 9 great-grandchildren. Dear uncle of Allan K. Casselman (Kendra), Donna Hebert (late Vic), Kent Smith and Terri Van Schie. He was predeceased by his parents Grant and Gertrude Casselman (nee Doherty), his sister Geraldine Casselman, his brothers Ogal and Dwight Casselman, his sisters-in-law Linda Smith and Janice Patterson, his brother-in-law Mac K Casselman, his niece Whitney Patterson and his nephew Mike Casselman.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

