Obituary – Garry Gainer

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Garry Gainer of Dixons Corners, age 79. Loving husband of Velleda Gainer (nee Barkley). Loving father of Corry Gainer of Barrie. Dear brother of Carl Gainer of Saskatchewan and Phyllis Lamoureux (late Raymond) of Elliott Lake. Garry will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Kayla, Rebecca and Charlie. Dear brother-in-law of Judy Barkley (late John) of Morrisburg, Velma Wood (late Bill) of Watertown and Wilda Marriner (Perry) of Chesterville. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Pearl Gainer (nee Whitteker) and his sister Erma Elliott. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Inkerman Wesleyan Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be at Hanesville Cemetery. Donations to Inkerman Wesleyan Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



