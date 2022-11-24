Obituary – Susan McLean

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Susan McLean (nee Harper) of Brockville, formerly of Cardinal, age 67. Loving mother of Kevin McLean (Maryanne Byrne) of Alberta and Kathy McLean (Craig Sauve) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Butch Harper (Barb) of Lyn, Richard Harper (Liz) of Brockville, Dianne Harper of Kingston, Judith Harper of Brockville and Brian Harper (Pat) of Gatineau. Susan will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Hanna McLean-Duncan (Mike Armstrong), Brooke McLean-Duncan, Brett McLean, Chloe McLean and Dawson McLean. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Shirley Harper (nee Serviss). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Iroquois Point Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

