This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 23, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Davies family readying for parade day;
  • Tentative education agreement reached;
  • New team in office – Eighth Council of South Dundas sworn-in;
  • Fraser acclaimed SDG Warden-elect;
  • Council inaugurations in North Dundas, South Stormont, and Edwardsburgh-Cardinal;
  • Alight at Night opens December 1;
  • School boards elect leaders;
  • Editorial – Looking ahead to the next four years;
  • Double losses drop Jr. Lions to ninth place;
  • Playhouse welcomes holiday season with ‘A Christmas Carol’;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories posted online beginning Thursday.

