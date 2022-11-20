Obituary – Randy Belhumeur

Suddenly on Friday, November 11, 2022, Randy Belhumeur of Iroquois, age 61. Loving husband of Heather Brown Belhumeur. Loving father of Samantha Kavanaugh (Pat) of French River, Gabrielle Belhumeur (Nick Haidar) of Gatineau, Samuel Belhumeur of Ottawa, Dominic Belhumeur of Ottawa, Annalise, Morgan, Natalia, Sophie and Solomon Belhumeur, all at home. Dear brother of Lisa Lejambe (Rusty) of Mattawa and Darrell Belhumeur (Gina) of Hamilton. Randy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nyle, Laine and Malek. Dear son-in-law of Karen Leonard (Wilf) of South Mountain and Wayne Brown (Lorna) of Mattawa. Dear brother-in-law of Allan Brown (Joane) of Ottawa and Lorie McDonald (Paul) of South Mountain. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Ida Belhumeur (nee Turcotte). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Dixons Corners on Saturday, November 26th from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, November 27th from 2:30 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Memorial donations to Ellel Ministries Canada, Inc or to a GoFundMe page set up in the family’s name would be gratefully acknowledged by the family https://gofund.me/9c7b8990

If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



