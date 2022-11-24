Playhouse welcomes holiday season with A Christmas Carol

MORRISBURG – Some have called it the perfect family show, and a welcome addition to everyone’s Christmas.

Charles Dickens classic tale, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ has become one of the most beloved stories of all time. Miser Ebenezer Scrooge must take a journey through time to discover the true meaning of Christmas. It is an adventure that many of us look forward to every year – a true start to the season of joy.

Beginning December 1 and running to the 18th, Upper Canada Playhouse welcomes everyone to experience a live, on stage version of this wonderful story with its memorable characters.

The Playhouse version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ was last produced at the theatre ten years ago. Since then, the show has been staged by a number of major Ontario theatres, and it has actually toured to noted theatres on two occasions.

“Our Playhouse version is particularly suited to families,” said Playhouse Artistic Director, Donnie Bowes. “Our show is performed on a revolving stage which keeps the action going. It is also filled with live music, which makes it impactful and highly entertaining. And, after all,” he added, “it is a ghost story so I think there will be lots of bells and whistles to keep everyone engaged.”

This 2022 Upper Canada Playhouse production features a large and very versatile cast. Twelve actors take on all the various colourful and iconic characters, characters drawn from the streets of London, and from Scrooge’s memories.

In the lead role is actor Jamie Williams as the cantankerous Ebenezer Scrooge. Williams is a familiar face to Playhouse audiences, and has performed in many outstanding shows. While he has played in several productions of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ this will be the actor’s first time portraying the iconic old miser, a role which promises to be a memorable experience.

Jeff Mulrooney, who appeared in the Playhouse’s production, ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ is Bob Cratchit, while Melissa Morris (the hilarious hitchhiker from UCP’s ‘Wally’s Cafe’) is Mrs. Cratchit. She is also serving as the musical director for the production. Joining these performers will be Alison MacKay (‘Come Down from Up River’) and Jess Vandenberg who appeared in the last run of the Playhouse’s ‘Christmas Carol,’ and is choreographing the musical numbers in this show. Also in the cast are Chris George, Adam Sanders, Robert Clarke and fiddler Quinn Dooley. Playhouse technical director Sean Free is designing the show. Donnie Bowes is directing.

The pivotal role of Tiny Tim will be shared by two young actors. Jacob Tripp is from Iroquois, and Dan Marchenko lives in Kemptville. Dan recently fled Ukraine with his family. The Playhouse welcomes Dan and all the other talented performers who have assembled to tell this age-old story of Christmas.

School shows take place at 11a.m. All other shows will run at 2 pm and 8 pm.

Contact Upper Canada Playhouse (613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650) for tickets to ‘A Christmas Carol.’

