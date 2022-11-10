Morris Glen expansion announced

MORRISBURG – An announcement Thursday morning by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will provide nearly $1.7 million towards creating 12 affordable housing units in South Dundas.

A total of 17 two-bedroom units, 12 of which will be rent-geared-to-income housing, will be build at the existing Morris Glen site on County Road 2 in Morrisburg.

“Our government’s Social Services Relief Fund is providing immediate housing and homelessness relief in communities across Ontario,” said Clark at the announcement. “Supporting innovative solutions like these housing units in Morrisburg is critical as we work to keep our most vulnerable safe and housed, both during the pandemic and into the future.”

Currently the City of Cornwall, which manages social housing for SDG Counties through the Shared Services Agreement, has 494 applications on its wait list for housing. The average wait for families seeking social housing is a year and a half, while seniors have a one year wait for housing. There is an over four year wait for individuals and couples awaiting social housing in Cornwall/SDG.

“I would like to thank the Minister and the Province for the funding,” said South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds. “This project will help all the residents of South Dundas by providing new social housing for current residents which in turn will provide their old homes for younger families.”

No construction timeline was given for when the project would break ground. Two large-scale housing developments are currently underway in Cornwall, one on Pitt Street North, the other at the corner of Ninth Street and McConnell Avenue.

