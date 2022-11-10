Community support needed for Commonwell LEAF grant application

MORRISBURG – South Dundas is trying to get funding to double the recreation space availability at the South Dundas Municipal Centre. But, in order to be successful they need the community’s support. MORRISBURG – South Dundas is trying to get funding to double the recreation space availability at the South Dundas Municipal Centre. But, in order to be successful they need the community’s support.

Doubling the recreation space is a simple project of installing a recreation room divider wall thus allowing more than one program to take place at the same time.

According to the application: Open time slots during peak hours are hard to come by, and sometimes the room is overbooked for undersized groups. Beginning last year, the Municipality began offering classes in an ad hoc space in the lobby of the Municipal Centre due to demand and lack of space. Having this dividing wall will create a better environment for the community thus improving and optimizing the existing recreation and learning space. This is an opportunity to improve the existing learning spaces so that it can be better utilized, allow for a more diverse range of age group activities, and introduce new programming that grows the community connectivity. As residents across the Municipality are eager to get back into the rhythm of recreation and educational programming, the long-term results from this dividing wall will be seen through better access of the Municipal Centre for residents, clubs, and service groups.

In order to be successful for this this Commonwell LEAF grant, the community will need to show its support for the project, and quickly.

To show your support online visit: thecommonwell.ca/leaf before November 15, 2022.

The project is expected to cost about $33,000 and if successful in this funding application it will cover almost all of the cost of this project.

LEAF is the Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group’s Learning and Engagement Accelerator Fund.

Through this $300,000 fund, communities across Ontario can apply for relevant grants.

