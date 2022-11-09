This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 9, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Two candidates for SDG Warden;
- Students return to classrooms;
- Christmas Exchange campaign underway;
- Seventh South Dundas Council says farewell;
- Navigation season ends December 31;
- Editorial – Labour issues are never about students;
- High scoring win for Jr. Lions;
- Coaching change for Jr. Lions;
- Winter indoor soccer launches November 30;
- Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.