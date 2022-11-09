This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 9, 2022

November 9, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Two candidates for SDG Warden;
  • Students return to classrooms;
  • Christmas Exchange campaign underway;
  • Seventh South Dundas Council says farewell;
  • Navigation season ends December 31;
  • Editorial – Labour issues are never about students;
  • High scoring win for Jr. Lions;
  • Coaching change for Jr. Lions;
  • Winter indoor soccer launches November 30;
  • Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.