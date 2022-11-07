Obituary – Stephen Terrance Porteous

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Stephen Porteous of Morrisburg, age 69. Loving companion of Barbara Larmour. Dear stepfather of Chris Cinnamon of Morewood, Tammy Cinnamon (Scott Robinson) of Creston, B.C. and Amanda Cinnamon (Andrew Akins) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Bob Porteous (Jean) of Renfrew, Betty Skuce (Erwin) of Winchester, Barbara Merkley (Jim) of Morewood, Keith Porteous (Helen) of Vernon and Ron Porteous (Kim) of Winchester. Papa will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Bertha Porteous, his infant sisters Linda and Sheila Porteous, his sisters Judy St. Pierre (Gordon) and Ann Cross (Donnie), his brother Eric Porteous and his stepson Mark Cinnamon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside funeral service will be held at the Iroquois Point Columbarium on Sunday, November 13th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the Lung Association or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

