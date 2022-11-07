Back to school Tuesday for some boards

BROCKVILLE – Students will return to in-person learning beginning Tuesday, November 8. The move follows an agreement between the provincial government and the CUPE Ontario School Board Council of Unions to resume contract negotiations.

The Ford Government agreed to rescind Bill 28 – which used the Notwithstanding Clause to ban strike action by the OSBCU and imposed a four year contract on the union. The OSBCU – which represents 55,000 non-teaching education workers including custodians, educational assistants, and office administrators – was set to strike Friday (November 4) before the province passed the legislation. The union still walked off the job Friday and remained out Monday.

The labour action has caused over one million students in Ontario, including those with the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, to move to remote learning until the issue is resolved.

OSBCU President Laura Walton said today that workers would be back on the job. The UCDSB sent a letter to families this afternoon confirming a return to in-person learning on November 8. Community Use of schools for after school recreation programs in the community will remain cancelled for November 7 and 8 while staff focus on students returning to class. Normal after school use of schools will resume Wednesday.

Students at the CDSBEO will also return to in-person learning beginning November 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



