Obituary – Robert George Brown

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert George Brown of Ingleside at the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Gloria Dale Brown (nee Leonard) for 42 years. Loving father of Nigel Paul Brown and Kathleen Angela Brown. He will be sadly missed by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Lucy Jean Brown (nee Shill) and his daughter Kerri Gaynor Brown.

Robert made a lifelong contribution to aerospace, particularly the Canadian Space Agency, since the time of its inception.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held in the spring. Donations to Carefor Hospice in Cornwall would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

