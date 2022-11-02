This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 Editor News

This week's headlines in The Leader include:

  • “A sacred spot” – Iroquois Cenotaph Rededicated;
  • Labour disruption may close schools November 4;
  • Four new trustees elected at UCDSB;
  • New CAO hired for SDG Counties;
  • Official election results and breakdown summary;
  • Growing community support;
  • Editorial – Sledgehammer approach bad precedent;
  • Weekend losses for Jr. Lions;
  • Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar – Live at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
