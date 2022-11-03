Obituary – Florentina “Tiny” Boucher

Passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre in Cornwall on Friday, October 21, 2022, Florentina “Tiny” Boucher (nee Pressacco) of Morrisburg, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Real “Ray” Boucher. Loving mother of Jocelyn Halfpenny (John) of Southampton, England. She was predeceased by her parents Redento and Lucia Pressacco, her sisters Lydia Pressacco and Louisa Leffler and her brothers Napoleon and Rudolph Pressacco. She is aso survived by nieces & nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg in the spring of 2023. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Centre or Smile Train would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to either charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

