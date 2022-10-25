Broad elected South Dundas mayor

MORRISBURG – Jason Broad will be the next mayor of South Dundas as an entirely new five person council was elected Monday night.

Joining Broad on council will be Marc St. Pierre as deputy mayor, Tom Smyth, Cole Veinotte, and Danielle Ward will be the councillors on the 2022-26 council.

The next South Dundas council will be inaugurated on November 15.

Unofficial results:

Mayor: Jason Broad – 1,596; Kirsten Gardner – 1,160; Bill Ewing – 1,093.

Deputy Mayor: Marc St. Pierre – 2,040; Donald W. Lewis – 1,112; Tammy Thom – 681.

Councillor: Cole Veinotte – 2,219; Tom Smyth – 2,027; Danielle Ward – 1,851; Lloyd Wells – 1,527; Michael Burton – 1,484; Trevor Riopelle – 681; Jeff Welsh – 506.

Elected in bold

