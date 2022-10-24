Obituary – Bill Rae

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Bill Rae of Brockville, formerly of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving father of Bradley Rae of Cornwall, David Rae (Kayla Holmes) of Morrisburg and Brian Rae (Tabitha) of Orleans. Bill will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Thomas, Kaitlyn, Carly, Carson, Randy and Savannah. He was predeceased by his brother Lyle Rae. He is survived by his niece Karen Froats, his nephew James Rae as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 29th from 9-11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

