This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 26, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Broad elected mayor in first election race;
- Volunteers gather in support of Watershed Canada project;
- Morrisburg and District Lions Club Catch the Ace helps health related services;
- Regional roundup of municipal election results;
- Deschamps new mayor in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal;
- Editorial – How easy does voting have to be?
- Craft show makes successful return;
- Fall soccer season ends with five league champs;
- Jr. Lions down Jets 7-3;
- ‘Take it to the Limit’ at Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.