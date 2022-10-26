This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Broad elected mayor in first election race;
  • Volunteers gather in support of Watershed Canada project;
  • Morrisburg and District Lions Club Catch the Ace helps health related services;
  • Regional roundup of municipal election results;
  • Deschamps new mayor in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal;
  • Editorial – How easy does voting have to be?
  • Craft show makes successful return;
  • Fall soccer season ends with five league champs;
  • Jr. Lions down Jets 7-3;
  • ‘Take it to the Limit’ at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

