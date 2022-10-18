Obituary – Douglas Mark

In loving memory of Douglas Edward Mark who was born in Toronto on July 12,1956 and passed away at the Dundas Manor Long Term Care Home in Winchester on October 13, 2022, at the age of 66. Douglas was the eldest son of the late Edward and Mary Mark (nee Clements). He was a caring brother to Darlene (Rick Lascelle), Diana, Dorothy (John Kooy) and David (Susan “Buff”). Doug will be fondly remembered as a special uncle to Cathleen, Douglas, Christa (Jeff), James, Tera (Richard), Ashley (Mark), Ryan (Sarah), Sarah (Stuart) and Alexandra and great-uncle to Austin, Emjay, Harrison, Ben, Lincoln, Jacob, Colton, Darrick, Owen, Mary-Kate, Elias, Wade, Erric, Betsy-Anna and Eleanor. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many other special people whose lives he touched. Loved beyond measure.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Activity Department at the Dundas Manor Long Term Care Home in Winchester would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

