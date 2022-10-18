Obituary – Enid Marie Casselman

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Enid Casselman (nee Bebee) of Iroquois at the age of 88. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tom Casselman. Loving mother of Tim (Charlene) of Brockville, Barry and Randy both of Iroquois. Dear sister of Sheila Cornell of Brockville and Shirley Patterson of New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Spencer Morgan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Pont Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

