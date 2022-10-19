This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Landfill action plan adopted;
  • Recreation Master Plan approved;
  • Backpack and soccer programs favoured by 100 Women who Care;
  • Popular Christmas craft sale returns;
  • CP Holiday Train returns this year;
  • SDG Counties roundabout policy passed;
  • Editorial – Now it is your turn to do your part;
  • Jr. Lions lose to rival Rangers;
  • Many minor hockey and soccer results;
  • Upper Canada Playhouse premiere concert – The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt;
  • These stories and more, plus it is the final week of our South Dundas municipal campaign “Question of the Week” feature.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Support local journalism in your community by reading The Leader – in print, and online.

 

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.