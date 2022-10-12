This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Waterfront project in need of gardeners;
  • Enrolment up at area English school boards;
  • OPP seek suspect in hit-and-run;
  • South Stormont candidates meet;
  • Decision day for the 100 Women who care South Dundas;
  • UCDSB reverses school closure decision;
  • Editorial – How does South Dundas compare?
  • Jr. Lions split two-game road trip;
  • SLAS welcomes Hawksley Workman – at last;
  • Garnet Rogers performs this weekend at Stone Crop Acres;
  • These stories and more, and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature with South Dundas council candidates.

