This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 12, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Waterfront project in need of gardeners;
- Enrolment up at area English school boards;
- OPP seek suspect in hit-and-run;
- South Stormont candidates meet;
- Decision day for the 100 Women who care South Dundas;
- UCDSB reverses school closure decision;
- Editorial – How does South Dundas compare?
- Jr. Lions split two-game road trip;
- SLAS welcomes Hawksley Workman – at last;
- Garnet Rogers performs this weekend at Stone Crop Acres;
- These stories and more, and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature with South Dundas council candidates.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday. Support local news in your community by buying a subscription to The Leader now. It’s only $35/year for The Leader delivered to your mailbox – Subscribe today!