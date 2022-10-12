Obituary – Cary Storms

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, October 10, 2022, Cary Storms of Ingleside, age 75. Loving husband of Pat Storms. Dear uncle of Rick Storms, Johnny Storms and Melissa Storms.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Cary’s life will be held in the lounge at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, October 22nd from 6-8 p.m. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



