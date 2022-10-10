Obituary – Annemarie Schraner

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annemarie Schraner (nee Bächli) at home on Friday October 7, 2022. She was 75.

Beloved wife and life companion to her devoted husband and caregiver Beat for 52 years. Stories of Momi will continue through her much-loved children Thomas Schraner (Grace), Judith Schraner, Susanna Bretzler (Jürgen) and Victor Schraner (Lauren). Grossi to Alexandra, Dominik, Oliver, Maya, Sofie and Stéfanie. She is survived by her two brothers Julius (Elvira) and Arnold (Rösli) Bächli and her brothers-in-law Viktor Schraner (Christine) and Anton Schraner, all of Switzerland. She was predeceased by her parents Julius and Anna Bächli (nee Blättler).

Annemarie was born in Switzerland on October 3rd, 1947. Growing up on a farm in Klonhof, working in the service industry and later travelling and working in a Kibbutz in Israel made for lifelong stories and friendships. In 1970 she married Beat and four days later moved to Niagara-on-the-Lake where they both fell in love with Canada. Although a brief return to Switzerland was made in the mid-seventies, Annemarie made her final move to Canada in 1977 and then to Strader Hill in December 1978.

In Williamsburg, she dedicated her life to her husband, raised her four children, worked hard on the farm, kept her garden, filled the front entrance with red geraniums and hosted about 2 dozen Swiss trainees and endless visitors. Later in life, she enjoyed her quiet times and close, simple friendships.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Thursday October 13th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Please join us in celebrating Annemarie’s life with a meal, after the mass and interment, at the Morrisburg Legion.

The family would like to thank Annemarie’s care team in Morrisburg and her Myeloma team at the Ottawa Hospital, especially Erin Mutterback for her kindness and support throughout the years and final visit. Thank you to Beatrice Rickenbacher for her help and care in the last few years and days. To all who called on Mom’s birthday on Monday…. thank you.

Donations to the Myeloma Canada will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

