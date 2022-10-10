Obituary – Con Pemberton

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 7, 2022, Con Pemberton of Inkerman, age 82. Loving husband of Brenda Pemberton (nee Crowder). Loving father of Steven Pemberton (Jacqueline) of Inkerman. Dear brother of Graham Pemberton (Barbara) of Winchester, Dale Pemberton of Winchester, Carl Pemberton (Nina) of Winchester, Lorne Pemberton (Irene) of Winchester, Sheryl Bell of Winchester and Sharon Moss (Roger) of Chesterville. Con will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Sierra (Dr. Stuart Linley) and Marleigh (Tyler Laflamme). He was predeceased by his parents Floyd and Eileen Pemberton (nee Merkley). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Donations to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



