Obituary – Barbara Louise Davis (Beach)

Barbara “Barb” passed away peacefully at QHC Belleville General Hospital on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Clifton “Cuff”, Davis. Born in Barrie to the late Laurence Beach (RCAF Leading Aircraftman whose transport flight was shot down over Germany in 1944) and Stella Beach (nee Summers). Mother of Christine Davis of Brockville and Catherine (Ken) Hook of Cloyne. Grandmother to Jeremy (Shaunna) Pascoe of Etobicoke, Jillian (Tim Moore) Pascoe of Penticton, BC, and Sarah (Andrew Colgoni) Hook of Fonthill. Great grandmother to Anson, Charlie, and Oscar. Predeceased by her sisters Carol Simpraga and Joanne Decarie. She is survived by her sister Sue Hatten and half-brother David (Marilyn) Beach.

Clifton and Barb lived in Iroquois before moving to Stirling in 1970 where she continued working for the Bank of Montreal until she retired. Barb raised and showed Championship Old English Sheepdogs in the 1970s and having a lifelong love of horses discovered and began volunteering with QuinTRA (The Quinte Therapeutic Riding Association) in the 1980s. She dedicated over 35 years to the organization and was still active right up until the day before she passed away. She said working with the young riders and volunteers kept her young.

Barb lived independently in her own home with help from family, friends, and neighbours. Special thanks to Mary and Julie and the many drivers with Community Care Central Hastings, ambulance staff, and the stroke unit at QHC.

There will be no service. Friends are welcome to donate in her name to a charity of their choice with consideration for QuinTRA, Stirling, and the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

