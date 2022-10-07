Obituary – Johanna Byvelds

Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Johanna Byvelds (nee van Kessel) at the age of 93. She was predeceased only recently by her devoted husband and caregiver Martin. Johanna or Hanneke was a caring and loving mother to Rita, Nancy (James), Robert (Donna) and Mary (Randy) and Oma to Cole (Sophie), Jordan, Cameron, Jacob, Morgan, Amanda and Ryan. She is survived by her youngest brother, Michael (Giel) of the Netherlands, and predeceased by siblings John, Gerard, Martin, Nelly, Miet, Dora, Frans, Pieter, Henrica. She is survived by brother-in-law Jos van der Zanden and sisters-in-law Mientje and Nellie van Kessel. Tante Hanneke will be sadly missed by many nieces & nephews. Johanna was born in Holland in 1929, married Martin and moved to the farm in Boucks Hill in 1960. She dedicated herself to working on the farm and taking care of her extended family and always had coffee and speculaas ready for everyone..

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Wednesday, October 12th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Morrisburg Legion. In honour of her memory, please take the time to spend with family and friends. Donations to the Daily TV Mass or Parkinson Canada will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family sincerely appreciates the support of dedicated caregivers, especially Jennine McCourt, Teresa Robillard, Kathy McLean and Dr. Elizabeth Rivington.

