Obituary – Ronald Rupert

Peacefully at the Sherwood Park Manor in Brockville on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Ron Rupert of Iroquois at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of the late Guelda Rupert (nee Gaines). Loving father of Sandra Kenney of Brockville and Ralph Rupert of Cardinal. Beloved grandfather of Lorie Kenney of Brockville. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Alberta Rupert, his brother Donald and by his sister Verla Duhane. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Maitland on Saturday, October 8 at 9:30am. Donations to the Alzheimer Society, Sherwood Park Manor or the New Centennial Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



