KBD Transportation sells to Anderson

MORRISBURG – Just a couple years shy of its 30th anniversary, Bruce and Pam Mullin, owners of KBD Transportation in Iroquois, announced that they are selling their trucking company to Michael Anderson who is originally from Stouffville, Ontario.

“This offer just came about, and it’s a good fit,” said Bruce, who spoke to The Leader about the sale last week.

“They are nice people and it’s a family run business,” he said.

The sale was not entirely unexpected as Bruce and Pam had been seeking opportunities in the industry as they are looking towards retirement.

This came about after a couple of years of pandemic-related upheaval in the industry, the craziness that the logistics business has become and world-wide employee shortages.

Bruce will stay on with the company for 18 months and Pam for one year as they help transition through the sale of the business and help the employees through the change.

“They are maintaining the existing jobs,” said Bruce.

KBD Transportation represents almost 50 jobs, including 28 company drivers, nine owner/operators, seven office staff, and three shop workers.

“Right now it’s status quo,” said Bruce.

Short term, Anderson is leasing the iconic Seaway-built former Fetterly’s garage building location that was purchased by KBD in 1998 when they had outgrown their kitchen table startup.

KBD Transportation started in 1994 with two trucks and two drivers, Mike Robertson and Ronnie Baker, and grew from there.

Today KBD’s van division consists of 100 van trailers. They expanded into flatbeds in 2008 and now have 30 flatbed trailers.

Bruce said that most of the company’s customers have been with them long-term, most for 15 years or more.

“This is a happy and sad day,” said Bruce.

“We had always planned to bring this business to fruition, from start to finish,” said Pam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



